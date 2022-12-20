The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,649. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

