The Sandbox Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $677.29 million and approximately $71.63 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $869.94 or 0.05146031 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00497223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.35 or 0.29460699 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
