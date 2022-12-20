Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $108,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $528.40. 6,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,469. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

