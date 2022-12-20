Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 4,844 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Up 1.8 %

AFL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.15. 33,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.