Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,597. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

