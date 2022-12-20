Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

SSO traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 160,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,881. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

