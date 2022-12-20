Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.92 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $562.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,987. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $572.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

