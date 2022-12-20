Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,609. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

