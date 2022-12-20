Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,723 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.93. 4,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

