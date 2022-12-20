Traders Purchase High Volume of FuelCell Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average daily volume of 14,378 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 266,052 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 268,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 106,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FCEL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 673,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,769,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

