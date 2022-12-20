Traxx Hits One Day Trading Volume of $214,134.84 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Traxx has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $214,134.84 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $857.66 or 0.05064916 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00498369 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.18 or 0.29528584 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

