Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,425,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 166,321 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after purchasing an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

