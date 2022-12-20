Truist Financial Boosts Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target to $28.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRNA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 540,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,161. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,685,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

