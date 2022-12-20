Truist Financial Lowers Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $75.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,198. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 1.14. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,880 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

