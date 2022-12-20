Trumpcoin One Day Volume Hits $2.54 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $2.54 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.87 or 0.07185000 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021689 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

