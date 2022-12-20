Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells $51,958.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. 31,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Tucows by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tucows by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tucows by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 84,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.