U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,165,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,984. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

