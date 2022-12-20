Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $204,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.