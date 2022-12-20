Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 169,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

