Unison Advisors LLC Invests $12.67 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

