Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 in the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

NYSE GRMN opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

