Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

