United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.33.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $351.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.39. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $373.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

