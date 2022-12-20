United Utilities Group PLC (UU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.17 on February 1st

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1 %
UU stock opened at GBX 1,021.50 ($12.41) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($32,142.86). Insiders purchased a total of 3,035 shares of company stock worth $2,681,976 over the last three months.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
