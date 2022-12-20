United Utilities Group PLC (UU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.17 on February 1st

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1 %

UU stock opened at GBX 1,021.50 ($12.41) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.99.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Alison Goligher bought 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($32,142.86). Insiders purchased a total of 3,035 shares of company stock worth $2,681,976 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.18) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.94) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,025 ($12.45) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.15) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,097 ($13.33).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

