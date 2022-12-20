Unizen Price Reaches $0.0625 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $491,820.31 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

