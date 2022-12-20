UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00021980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00391288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

