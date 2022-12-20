Utrust Price Reaches $0.0797 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $879.31 or 0.05205248 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00496556 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.05 or 0.29421184 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.