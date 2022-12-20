Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

