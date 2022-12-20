Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

