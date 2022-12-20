Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88.

