Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.