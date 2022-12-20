Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.