Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.