Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

