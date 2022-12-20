Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,682,000 after purchasing an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $10,916,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 317,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.