Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

