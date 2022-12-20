Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 50,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 838,974 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vector Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.



Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

