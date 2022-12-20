Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.15.

Ventas stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

