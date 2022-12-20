Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 964500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $945.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
