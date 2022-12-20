Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 964500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $945.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.60.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $227.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.