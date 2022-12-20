Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.46

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 373101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $165,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

