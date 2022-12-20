Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $305.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.91.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $291.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $213.25 and a one year high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

