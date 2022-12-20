Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

