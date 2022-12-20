Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

