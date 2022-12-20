Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

