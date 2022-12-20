Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €39.65 ($42.18) and last traded at €39.25 ($41.76). 5,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.10 ($41.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.88 and its 200 day moving average is €35.05. The stock has a market cap of $689.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

