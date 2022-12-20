Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

