Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Walmart by 17.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

