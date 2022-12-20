Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.08. 149,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,069. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.39.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.