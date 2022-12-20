Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. 733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 206,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterdrop (WDH)
