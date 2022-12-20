Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

