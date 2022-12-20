Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
